Arsenal Slip Up Again In Top-Four Race, Suffer Home Loss To Brighton

Arsenal suffered yet another set back after a shock 2-1 home defeat to a struggling Brighton and Hove Albion side, handing Tottenham the chance to go three points clear with a win against Aston Villa.

The Gunners had the chance to pull further away from top four rivals Manchester United, who lost 1-0 to Everton in the early kickoff.

Also, Mikel Arteta’s side had to bounce back from the humiliating 3-0 defeat handed to them by Crystal Palace in midweek.

But it was another disappointment as Brighton, who had failed to win any of their last seven games prior to Saturday’s fixture, went away with all the three points.

Brighton broke the deadlock 28 minutes as Leandro Trossard who was found by Enock Mwepu, powered his effort past Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal thought they had equalized four minutes of added time in the first half through Gabriel Martinelli, but after consulting the VAR,…