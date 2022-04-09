Bundesliga: Awoniyi’s Union Berlin Thrash Hertha Berlin In Derby

Taiwo Awoniyi featured from the start as Union Berlin thrashed Hertha Berlin 4-1 in their derby clash at the Olympiastadion on Saturday night, reports Completesports.com.

Awoniyi was in action for 82nd minute in the game. The striker was replaced by Andreas Voglsammer.

The 24-year-old has scored 12 goals in 26 league appearances for Union Berlin this season.

The win boosted Urs Fisher’s men chances of securing an European ticket at the end of the season.

Union Berlin occupy seventh position on the table with 44 points from 29 matches.

They host Eintracht Frankfurt in their next Bundesliga game.

