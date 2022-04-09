Canada Defeat Super Falcons In Friendly Game 

Olympic champions Canada defeated the Super Falcons 2-0, in the first of two-legged friendly game played in the early hours of Saturday.

Second half goals from Jessie Fleming and Vanessa Gilles, sealed Canada’s second ever win against the Falcons.

The game, which took place inside the BC Place stadium, Vancouver, saw Canada dominate most part of the game as they created more scoring opportunities.

Both teams will meet again on Tuesday, 12th April at 3:30am Nigerian time, in Victoria.

Chiamaka Nnadozie was called into action as early as the fourth minute as she made successive saves.

In the 13th minute Nnadozie made another save as the Canadians threatened from a corner.

The Falcons were awarded a free-kick in the 22nd minute in a good position but failed to score from it.

In the 27th minute Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre prevented the Falcons from going Behind with a good clearance.

