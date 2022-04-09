Eguavoen Hails Super Falcons After Defeat To Canada

Former Super Eagles interim coach Austin Eguavoen has praised the Super Falcons despite their 2-0 loss to Canada in a friendly game.

The Falcons took on the Olympic champions in the early hours of Saturday, in the first of a two-legged friendly games.

Despite putting up a resolute display in the first half, Canada eventually emerged winners thanks to goals from Jessie Fleming and Vanessa Gilles.

Fleming broke the deadlock on 50 minutes after smashing home a low cross from the right.

And in the 72nd minute Gilles made it 2-0 with a header from a corner kick.

And reacting to the defeat, Eguavoen wrote on his Twitter handle:”Well done, Girls. @NGSuper_Falcons 💚🇳🇬”

Both teams will meet again on Tuesday, 12th April in the second leg of the friendly.

