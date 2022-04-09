‘Huge Competitor’ Klopp Makes World Football A Better Place

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has labelled his Liverpool rival Jurgen Klopp a huge competitor that ‘makes world football a better place’.

The two rivals will renew their rivalry when their respective sides clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday night.

Manchester City are top of the log, with Liverpool who are in second position a point behind the leaders.

“I think Jurgen makes world football a better place to be. He is of course a huge competitor but it is good,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday.



“I try to have a good relation with all the managers. He knows, we spoke together in Germany, the message and the way his teams play. He’s a good guy and I have no problems with him. As he says many times we are a rich club so the wine [after the game] will be perfect!”

Guardiola has also spoken about the ‘fascinating’ rivalry between the two clubs and…