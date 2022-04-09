It’s Never Impossible To Appoint Peseiro As Eagles Coach

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Amaju Pinnick has disclosed that it would be a major plus for the Super Eagles if Portuguese tactician, Jose Peseiro chooses to come back as the senior national team coach.

The NFF had named Peseiro as Super Eagles’ substantive head coach last December after sacking Gernot Rohr.

Peseiro was expected to take charge of the Super Eagles after the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon. However, the NFF decided to hand over the job to Austine Eguavoen.

It is believed the NFF had hired Peseiro, based on a recommendation from fellow Portuguese Jose Mourinho.

However, in an interview with ARISE TV, Pinnick stated that they could appoint the Portuguese tactician if he still desire to coach the Super Eagles.

“It’s not impossible, but would he want to come? If he would want to come then it would be a major plus for us because it shows that he loves the country.

“I told them in our Executive Committee meeting, are we…