Iwobi Gets High Rating For Superb Showing In Everton Win Vs Man United

Alex Iwobi has been rated highly following his sterling performance for Everton against Manchester United in their Premier League clash on Saturday, Completesports.com reports.

Everton pipped Manchester United 1-0 courtesy of Anthony Gordon’s 27th minute gaol to boost the Toffees’ chances of survival in the top flight.

Iwobi featured in the entire duration of the match, and Liverpoolecho.co.uk gave the Super Eagles’ winger a match rating of 8/10, praising his energy and work rate off the ball, as well as his skill, strength, pace, desire and attacking intent.

"His energy and work-rate off the ball particularly were a shining example that every other Everton player should be following for the rest of the campaign. This was arguably his best performance since arriving at the club – full of skill, strength, desire, pace and attacking intent," Liverpoolecho.co.uk wrote of