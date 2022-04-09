Leave Man United To Save Your Career, Phillips Tells Rashford

Former Sunderland forward, Kevin Phillips, has urged Marcus Rashford to leave Manchester United once the upcoming summer transfer window begins.

Phillips believes Rashord needs a fresh challenge in another club, adding that it is clear the England international has fallen out of favour under interim manager Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford.

Rashford has not been getting regular game time since Rangnick took charge as interim manager.

The forward has less than 18 months remaining on his current contract with Man United.

“It’s clear that he’s out of favour with Rangnick. For the last 18 months, Rashford has not been performing as we know he can. I think it’s probably time for the player and the club to go their separate ways. I think he needs a fresh challenge somewhere else,” Phillips told Football Insider.

He added: “A new manager coming in might view it differently. He’s not Rangnick’s kind of player. Something may have happened behind the scenes, but from the…