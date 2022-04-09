‘My Contract Is Sensitive Issue’ –Salah Breaks Silence

Liverpool forward, Mohamed Salah has revealed that his contract is a sensitive issue that won’t be dwell upon.

Recall that Salah has been locked in talks with the Reds’ hierarchy for several months now, with only one year left in his current deal.

The Egyptian forward was asked by Sky Sports about his contract and future at Anfield, and he responded, “Honestly there are many things people don’t know about it.

“Hopefully we’re going to be more optimistic and then just see what’s going to happen.”

“I can’t say yes, I can’t say no. I’ve said many times before what I want,” Salah added when asked if he was confident he would sign a new deal.

“But I can’t go deep into the contract now because it’s a sensitive situation.

“It doesn’t affect me, I’m very professional. I know what I’m doing so I’m not too bothered about it.”

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved….