Nigerian Football – Rising From The Debris Of Qatar 2022 –Odegbami

I am drawing inspiration from the fountain of philosophy.

‘Curse not the darkness, for underneath it are hidden treasures’.

The above is not an exact quote. I have added my words to a quote whose origin I do not even recall as I write this. The words have been a nutrient to my understanding of life for decades, resurrecting at critical times when distracted from the higher blessings that come out of every disappointment.

Admittedly, it has been hard to put behind the pain and anguish of Nigeria’s failure to qualify for Qatar 2022, and to concentrate on what next to do to stabilize the flailing ship of Nigerian sports as a whole, and football, in particular.

‘Failure’ has started to take its toll on the psyche of Nigerians and the number of victims is mounting, distracting even those not directly involved in football administration in the country from looking beyond Qatar at the greener pastures that lie elsewhere in the vast sports firmament.

The distractions have…