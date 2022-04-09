Nketiah Considering Switching To Ghana Ahead 2022 W/Cup

Arsenal young striker Eddie Nketiah is reportedly considering switching national allegiance to Ghana after the Black Stars qualified for this year’s World Cup in Qatar, reports Daily Mail.

According to reports in Ghana, Nketiah is keen to be part of the tournament in Qatar in seven months time.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have reportedly contacted the 22-year-old’s family in recent weeks over a possibility to switch allegiance, as they look to include him in the squad.

Nketiah was born to Ghanaian parents in the United Kingdom, but he has represented England at all youth levels. He has 17 appearances for England’s Under U21 side, and netted 16 goals in the process.

Whilst not yet featuring for the Three Lions’ senior side, his chances of reaching the tournament later this year are perhaps brighter than ever.

Ghana are apparently hopeful of convincing…