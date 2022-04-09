Osimhen Returns To Napoli Training Ahead Fiorentina Clash Following Injury Scare

Victor Osimhen trained with his Napoli teammates on Friday morning and will be available for Sunday’s Serie A clash against Fiorentina.

Osimhen left training early on Wednesday after picking up an Injury.

Tests carried out on the player on Thursday confirmed that he had not suffered a severe injury.

The 23-year-old also assured Napoli fans on the social media that would be available for the game.

The Nigeria international according to footballitalia.net

trained with his teammates on Friday morning.

The striker has scored 15 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions for the Partenopei this season.

Napoli are one point behind table leaders AC Milan with just seven games remaining.

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.