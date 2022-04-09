Premier League: Iwobi Impresses As Everton Beat Man United To Boost Surival Hopes

Alex Iwobi put up a fine performance as Everton beat Manchester United 1-0 to boost their chances of escaping the drop, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi was in action for 90 minutes in the keenly contested encounter.

The 25-year-old has made 20 league appearances for the Toffees this season with two goals to his name.

Anthony Gordon scored the decisive goal in the 27th minute.

Gordon’s shot deflected off Harry Maguire’s back beyond David de Gea.

Frank Lampard’s side re-established a four-point gap on Burnley in the final relegation position ahead of the weekend’s remaining games.

Manchester United on the other hand suffered another blow to their hopes of a top-four finish.

