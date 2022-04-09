SSPA Threatens Legal Action Against Huesca For Terminating Nwakali’s Contract

The Spanish Soccer Player Association (SSPA) has condemned the decision of Huesca to terminate the contract of Super Eagles midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali.

This was contain in a statement issued by the association via their official website, where they threatened legal action against the Spanish club.

“After communicating the Huesca Sports Society this past Tuesday, April 5 the end of the contractual relationship that it had with the soccer player Kelechi Nwakali, the Spanish Soccer Players Association want to state the following.

“SD Huesca notified the player that a disciplinary file was being opened on February 4,2022 due to events that have led to the club’s unilateral decision to fire the player.

“Since the enormous defenseless that this situation was causing in the affected person became known,he made himself available to Kelechi Nwakali and defending his legitimate interests.”

Recall that on Wednesday, the Nigerian international took to his official twitter…