Waldrum Impressed With Super Falcons’ Performance Against Canada

Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum, has expressed satisfaction with the performance of his team in the friendly match with Canada.

The Falcons lost 2-0 to the Canadians in the early hours of Saturday in Vancouver, thanks to second half goals from Jessie Flemming and Vanessa Gilles.

It is the fourth meeting between both teams with the Canadians recording a second ever win against the Falcons.
And speaking in his post-match press conference, Waldrum noted the ability of his players to compete with any team while claiming there is still room for improvement.

“I think we’ve prepared them for the environment the good thing is we came to the US last June and played in the summer tournament there.

“Someone like Onome she’s played at five World Cups, so she’s got the experience.

“So we try to settle them down and stick to the game plan we have knowing they (Canada) were going to come out.

"I think we…



Source: Complete Sports

