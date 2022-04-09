‘We Could Have Had More Goals’ – Canada Coach Rues Missed Chances In Win Vs Super Falcons

Canada head coach Bev Priestman cut a frustrated figure despite her side’s victory against African champions Nigeria in Saturday’s friendly in Vancouver, reports Completesports.com.

The Olympic champions dominated play all through, but wasted a number of chances in the game.

Desiree Scott had two attempts on goal in the first half, just narrowly missing the net.

Jesse Fleming broke the deadlock five minutes after the break, beating the keeper after receiving a cut back pass from Deanne Rose.

Vanessa Gilles scored the third with a powerful header 18 minutes from time.

“We’re a bit frustrated because we felt we could have had more goals. But the moments with Steph & Christine were incredible. Now we’re looking forward to heading to Victoria,”Priestmann said after the game.

The two countries will clash in the second friendly on Tuesday.

