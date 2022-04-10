Aribo On Target As Rangers Claim Big Away Win

Joe Aribo scored for Rangers who kept their hopes of defending their Scottish Premiership title alive with a comfortable 4-0 win St. Mirren on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

Rangers, on 76 points, reduce Celtics lead in the league table to six points.

While Leon Balogun was an unused substitute for Rangers, Calvin Bassey was not in the squad.

It was Aribo’s eight goal in the league this season and his first since 20th February, 2022.

The Super Eagles midfielder got Rangers’ fourth goal with 14 minutes left in the game.

Fully 25-yards from goal out to the right, Aribo hit a stunning, dipping effort that sailed over St. Mirren keeper and nestled into the top right corner for 4-0.

Kemar Roofe netted a first Rangers hat-trick after finding the back of the net before the hour mark.

He opened scoring as early as the second minute and made it 2-0 in four minutes of added time in the first half.

And in the…