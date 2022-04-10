Aribo’s Goal Against St. Mirren Hailed By Rangers As A ‘Hit’

Scottish Premier League side, Rangers, have been hailing and flaunting Nigeria midfielder, Joe Aribo’s goal against St. Mirren on Sunday, Completesports.com reports.

The Gers defeated St. Mirren 4-0 with a Kemar Roofe Patrick, and Aribo scoring a spectacular strike in the 76th minute of the second half from outside the box with the left foot.

Rangers took to Twitter and Instagram platforms to hail the Nigerian’s spectacular effort with a video of the goal.

“What a Hit! @J_Ariibo19,” Rangers hails Aribo’s goal hit home with power.

Aribo has scored eight goals and registered six assists in 31 Scottish Premier League games for Rangers so far this season. He recorded one assist in 11 Europa League matches and one assist in three League Cup games.

Rangers are currently second in the Scottish Premier League table on 76 points from 33 games. They are six points behind leaders, Celtic…