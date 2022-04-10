Dropping Salah Against Man City Unthinkable

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists Mohamed Salah will start at Manchester City in today’s Premier League clash.

Dropping him against City is almost unthinkable because of the message it would send out before kick-off.

“Yeah, big-game experience helps, definitely. It is not the only important thing you consider when you make a line-up but it is one of these,” said Klopp.

The Reds boss had said after Tuesday’s win over Benfica that Salah, for whom speculation over a contract which expires next summer continues to grow, appeared to have been influenced by “stories” around him.

However, he clarified that remark in his pre-match press conference by stressing he was referring to the talk about his workload and international disappointment, rather than any focus on his contractual issues.

“I didn’t know about the stories behind it, it was the ‘stories’ what we thought about intensity – not the stories that were written,” he added.

Betway.Com: Bet…