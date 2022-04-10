Enyimba Floor Enyimba; MFM Beat Dakkada To Keep Survival Hopes Alive

Victor Mbaoma scored a brace as Enyimba beat Rangers 2-1 in a thrilling Oriental Derby clash in Aba on Sunday, reports Completesports.com.

It was the first time Enyimba have done the double over Rangers in over 20 years.

The hosts went behind in the 15th minute with Ossy Martins putting Rangers in front.

Mbaoma equalised for Enyimba two minutes after the half hour mark.

The forward then netted the winning goal in the 68th minute.



Read Also: Sports Ministry Issues Marching Orders To NFF On Elections, Super Eagles, Home-based Eagles, Others

In Lagos, MFM boosted their survival hopes courtesy of a 2-0 win against Dakkada.

Oluwaseun Badejo put Enyimba ahead a minute before the break, while Oladayo Alabi netted the second in the 65th minute.

Ejike Uzoechi scored from the spot in the 21st minute as Sunshine Stars pip Abia Warriors 1-0.

Niger Tornadoes also beat Wikki Tourists 1-0 with Musa Wakili netting the decisive goal three minutes from time.

At the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, Lobi…