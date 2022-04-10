La Liga: Chukwueze Bags Assist As Villarreal Hold Athletic Bilbao

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze was at his best mettle as he bagged an assist to help Villarreal secure a vital 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao in Saturday’s La Liga game.

The Nigerian international who was making his 19th appearance in the colours of the Submarines was a menace on the Athletic Bilbao’s defence.

The visitor took a shock lead in the 43rd minute through a brilliant goal from Raul Garcia to silence the home supporters.

However, Chukwueze who has been a constant threat, produced a sublime assist for Alfonso Pedraza to net home the equalizer in the 60th minute to the delight of the home supporters.

He was however, substituted in the 78th minute for Coquelin after a brilliant display.

All efforts for both teams to snatch the winning goal proved abortive as they settled for a point.

The draw means Villarreal sit 7th on 46 points while Athletic sit 8th on 45 points on the log.

