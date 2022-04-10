Lookman Inspires Leicester City To Victory Against Crystal Palace

Ademola Lookman was on target as Leicester City beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in their Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Lookman put Liverpool ahead in the 37th minute.

Dewsbury-Hall timed his pass into Lookman perfectly and the winger shimmied away from two Palace defenders before shooting past Vicente Guaita.

It was the 24-year–old’s fifth goal in 20 league appearances for the Foxes this season.

Dewsbury-Hall scored the second six minutes later bending the ball into the top corner.

Wilfried Zaha pulled one back for the visitors in the second half.

