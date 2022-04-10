Maguire Not At His Best This Season –Vidic

Manchester United hero Nemanja Vidic says Harry Maguire should be withdrawn from the frontline.

The England international was once again at the forefront of criticism alongside many of his Red Devils team-mates as they crashed to a 1-0 defeat away to Everton to suffer a major blow in their hopes to bag Champions League football next season.

“Every player has a problem with form at some time in his career,” Vidic told the Athletic. “I did and it’s clear that Maguire is not at his best this season.

“The player needs to feel powerful and strong on the pitch again, not as it is now where he feels that it’s not happening for him.

“It’s difficult to play well when you’re under so much pressure because people are waiting for you to make a mistake. You’re asking me this and I’m replying as a coach.”

