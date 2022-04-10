Man City, Liverpool In Four-Goal Thriller As EPL Title Race Heats Up

Manchester City and Liverpool played out a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Etihad on Sunday, a result which saw the hosts retain their narrow one-point advantage in the Premier League title race.

Kevin De Bruyne, Diogo Jota, Gabriel Jesus and Sadio Mane were the goalscorers in a frenetic game that did little to confirm who the 2021/22 Premier League champions will be.

Kevin De Bruyne got the hosts off to the perfect start, Diogo Jota equalised for Liverpool soon after before Gabriel Jesus restored the lead before the break.

Kevin De Bruyne got the hosts off to the perfect start, Diogo Jota equalised for Liverpool soon after before Gabriel Jesus restored the lead before the break.

Sadio Mane got the Reds back on terms seconds after the restart and neither side was able to find a winner that could have been the decisive moment in the title race.

City’s one-point lead remains with seven matches to go, and the teams will meet again next weekend at Wembley in the FA Cup…