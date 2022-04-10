Messi Makes Ligue 1 History In PSG’s 6-1 Win At Clermont

Lionel Messi made Ligue 1 history in Paris Saint-Germain’s 6-1 win away to Clermont in Saturday’s league game.

Messi provided three assists as PSG stretch their lead in the league table over second-placed Rennes.

Following his performance against Clermont, Messi is now the first Ligue 1 player to provide three assists in two different games in the same season since Opta analysed the competition.

He first provided three assists this season in PSG’s 3-1 win away to Saint-Etienne on 28 November 2021.

The former Barcelona skipper has provided 14 assists in 20 league games in his debut season in France.

And in Sunday’s fixture against Clermont, Messi set up PSG’s opening two goals scored by Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the 6th and 19th minutes respectively.

He then completed his hat-trick of assists by setting up Mbappe for the visitor’s fifth goal on 80 minutes.

