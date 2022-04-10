NFF Gets Marching Orders From Sports Ministry On Elections, Eagles

Facts have emerged from last Monday’s meeting between the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development(FMYSD) and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) that also had a representative from the Presidency in attendance.

The Ministry had earlier queried the NFF over the failure of the Super Eagles to qualify for the 2022 World Cup Finals in Qatar.

The meeting gave the NFF the opportunity to provide some explanation after the Minister spoke on the disappointment over the failure to qualify, insisting that it was regrettable and that Nigerians have a right to be disappointed and demand an overhaul of the Super Eagles.

The Minister maintained it will not stop there as it is now determined to overhaul the football ecosystem.

The meeting took an interim report and review of the failure to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Further serious deliberations took place on a number of practical steps that should be urgently taken to reposition Nigerian football and rescue it from its…