Ordega Joins Falcons Teammates Ahead Second Friendly Game With Canada

CSKA Moscow forward Francisca Ordega has joined her Super Falcons teammates in Victoria, ahead of their second friendly with Canada on Tuesday.

Ordega’s arrival was announced on Super Falcons verified Twitter handle on Sunday.

The 28-year-old was one of several first team regulars who missed Saturday’s game which Canada won 2-0 in Vancouver.

“See who just joined us…. shakara @OrdegaF

“We now have 18 players in camp, with the latest arrival of CSKA Moscow striker Ordega from Russia,” the handle announced.

After a goalless first half, Canada eventually found the breakthrough thanks to goals from Jessie Fleming and Vanessa Giles.

It is the Olympic champions’ second ever win against the Falcons in four meetings.

The reigning African champions are using the two legged friendly games to prepare for the WAFCON coming up in July and will be hosted by Morocco.

Meanwhile, the Falcons arrived Victoria from Vancouver on Sunday via a ferry ride.

