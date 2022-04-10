Osimhen Officially Receives Serie A Player Of The Month Award For March

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was officially presented with the Serie A Player of the Month award for March after Napoli’s home league game with Fiorentina on Sunday.

A photo of Osimhen with the award was published on Serie A’s verified Twitter handle.

Osimhen scored four goals in three league appearances in March as Napoli continued their push for the Scudetto.

The 23-year-old netted a brace each in the Partenopei’s wins against Udinese and Hellas Verona.

Osimhen beat AC Milan defender Pierre Kalulu and on-loan Fiorentina midfielder Lucas Torreira to the award.

And in Sunday’s game against Fiorentina, he scored and provided an assist as Napoli lost 3-2 inside the Diego Maradona stadium.

He has now scored 12 goals, four assists in 21 appearances in the Italian topflight this season.

The defeat saw Napoli drop to third spot behind AC Milan and Inter Milan in the league table.

