Pique Battling To Recover For Frankfurt Game –Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi says Gerard Pique is determined to make this week’s return-leg against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Blaugrana drew 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt in the week and face Levante in La Liga before the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal clash.

They have won six in a row in the top flight, including beating Sevilla and Real Madrid in the last two.

Pique will be missing for the weekend clash after suffering a thigh problem but the coach says he wants to force his way back for the second Frankfurt game.

Xavi said, “He doesn’t have an injury in itself. He’s had problems for a couple of months and is making a Titanic effort.

“In Frankfurt he said, enough, he’s out tomorrow and we’ll see about Thursday. He wants to force it, we’ll see, but I hope he can.”

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…