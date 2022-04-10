Ronaldo Smashes Everton Fan’s Phone After United Defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo slapped a mobile phone from an Everton fan’s hand after Manchester United lost 1-0 at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The incident occurred as Ronaldo walked off the pitch alongside his United teammates.

As the Portuguese skipper made his way back to the locker rooms, he had to walk past some Everton fans at close proximity.

In footage shared to Twitter by ‘EvertonHub’, Ronaldo was seen moving his right arm, before a smashing sound was heard.



Almost at the precise moment that Ronaldo appeared to slap the phone, a fan was heard goading him by shouting: “You’re s***!”

It was reported by Sky Sports shortly after the incident that United were investigating, but Ronaldo decided to comment publicly before his club.

Ronaldo posted his apology around eight hours after the incident, which he described as an “outburst”.

However, he did not confirm or deny that he had broken or damaged the phone…