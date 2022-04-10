Spalletti: Napoli Going For Serie A Title

Napoli head coach Luciano Spalletti insists the Blues are going for the Serie A title this season.

The Partenopei are a point behind leaders AC Milan.

Napoli will continue their title charge when they host Fiorentina at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday (today).

“We must focus on our possibilities and what awaits us in the remaining weeks of the season,” said Spalletti.

“It would be ridiculous at this point not to admit that it’s us, Milan, Inter and Juventus in the title race. We’ll have it out between ourselves, but dealing with the pressure is simple because we know the professionals we are working with now.

“If we are here, despite everything we’ve been through, it means the squad is reliable. If we beat Atalanta despite missing several big players, that means something. Now we all want to have a go and we’ll prove that tomorrow.”

