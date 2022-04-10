Sports Minister Celebrates Industrialist, sports advocate

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare has congratulated billionaire business man Aliko Dangote on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

In a statement released to the media, the Minister said, “Today, I felicitate my brother and friend, Alhaji Aliko Dangote on the occasion of his birthday.

“This day reminds us to appreciate an icon, industrialist, a sports advocate and a passionate Nigerian.

“We are lucky to have you as you have helped to grow, not just the economy, but the nation at large with your many laudable projects which have helped in human capital development across the nation and beyond.

“Your love for sports cannot be overemphasized as we have seen the good works you have done to put smiles on the faces of Nigerians.”

Sports Minister Sunday Dare also prayed God to grant Alhaji Dangote more success, strength,…