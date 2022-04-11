Bayern Munich Must Play Dirty To Overcome Villarreal –Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann admits they need to play “dirty” against Villarreal.

Villarreal to Munich defending a 1-0 lead from the first-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

“What shouldn’t happen,” began Nagelsmann today, “is that we give Villarreal time to put their quality on the pitch.

“We have to play a little more ‘dirty’. But we shouldn’t talk so much about but we have to do it tomorrow.

“The leaders and all the other players have to be aware that we all have a responsibility and we want to get through the round together.

“The stakes are high, so there is also a lot of effort to put into achieving it.”

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.