Dewsbury- Hall: ‘Lookman A Fantastic Finisher’

Leicester midfielder, Kieran Dewsbury- Hall, has described Ademola Lookman as a fantastic finisher after he netted in the Foxes’ 2-1 home win against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Lookman scored his fifth Premier League goal against Palace off a brilliant assist from Dewsbury-Hall.

A glorious through-ball from Dewsbury-Hall found Lookman, who beat his marker inside the box before firing past Vicente Guaita in goal for Palace.

Dewsbury-Hall doubled Leicester’s lead six minutes later before Wilfred Zaha pulled one back for Palace in the second half.

And reflecting on Lookman’s impressive performance, the English midfielder told LCFC TV:”It was a bit of a break up in play and I’ve picked up the ball.

“Ade’s great at the one-two movement, where he goes out to come back in and I’ve seen it and played him in. It’s great composure from him.

“He’s a fantastic finisher and he practices that everyday,so I’m glad it’s gone in for him.”

