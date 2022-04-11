Eagles Need Competent Coach To Restore Lost Glory –Rufai

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufai has advised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to appoint a competent coach for the Super Eagles that can restore the lost glory of the senior national team.

Rufai made this known on the backdrop of the team’s inability to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after Nigeria failed to beat the Black Stars of Ghana at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The former Deportivo La Coruña goalkeeper in a chat with Completesports.com, stated that the NFF must not be in a rush to appoint a new coach for the Super Eagles.

“It is very sad that the Super Eagles won’t be at the World Cup, however, we can’t dwell so much on it because there are other games or qualifiers ahead of the team,” Rufai, a former member of the Super Eagles that won the 1994 AFCON told Completesports.com.

“This is the time the NFF must ensure they appoint a competent coach for the senior national team that is capable of restoring the glory days of…