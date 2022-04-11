Guardiola Disaappointed With Draw Against Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed his disappointment following Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens missed the chance to move clear of Liverpool in the title race after the stalemate.

“I had the feeling we missed an opportunity today,” Guardiola said. “I have a feeling that we leave them alive. But I said to the team afterwards to keep their heads up – I don’t want any sadness for one second.

“Normally when you do many good things and don’t win you are sad but I said forget about it. The last simple action we maybe did not do but I’m glad and proud of my team.”

Guardiola claimed City cannot afford to drop a single point because he expects Liverpool to win their seven remaining games of the season.

“We fight until the end,” he added. “One game dropped, we will not be champions. If we draw, we will not be champions.

“If we won today, maybe we’d have the chance to miss something in the future. It…