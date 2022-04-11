Iwobi Scoops Everton Goal Of The Month Prize

Nigeria winger Alex Iwobi has won Everton Goal of the Month award for March, Completesports.com reports.

Iwobi’s dramatic 99th-minute winner against Newcastle United was voted as the number one for the month by EvertonIans.



The 25-year-old calmly slotted home after being played in by Dominic Calvert-Lewin to sent Goodison Park into raptures and secure a vital three points for the 10-man Toffees.

The former Arsenal Star has scored two goals in 22 league appearances for the Merseysiders this season.

Claire Emslie’s clinical finish for Everton Women against Manchester United at Old Trafford finished second in the vote, with the first of Salomon Rondon’s two goals against Boreham Wood in third place.

