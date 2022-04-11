Lampard Thumbs Up ‘Quality Player’ Iwobi

Everton manager Frank Lampard has showered encomium on winger Alex Iwobi following his superlative display in the club’s 1-0 win against Manchester United at the Goodison Park on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi was one of Everton’s top performers in the thrilling encounter.

The Nigeria international, who has featured regularly for the Merseysiders since Frank Lampard took charge of the team was in action for 90 minutes in the game.

The 25-year-old has registered two goals in 22 league appearances for the Toffees this season.

“Alex [Iwobi] is one who people can see I rely on. We have moved his position, we have changed in, and he has offered so much,” Lampard said as quoted by Liverpool World.

“I think you could feel the crowd’s reaction towards him today with his energy and qualities.

“I don’t know how many kilometers he has run this week, but he’s done it again.

“It is about character,…