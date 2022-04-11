Leicester City Had A Strong Game Against Crystal Palace

Ademola Lookman believes Leicester City had a strong game in their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers’ men defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

Lookman opened scoring for the Foxes with Kieran Dewsbury-Hall netting the second goal.

Ivory Coast forward Wilfred Zaha halved the deficit in the 66th minute.



Read Also:‘Lookman A Fantastic Finisher’ —Leicester Midfielder, Dewsbury- Hall

The winger was particularly delighted with the efforts put in by the entire team in the win.

“It was a very strong performance against a strong opposition,”Lookman told LCTV.

“From us, the unit, the togetherness,all the qualities were there.

“I think we battled hard, especially in the first half, and I feel like we dominated a bit more.”

Lookman has scored five goals in 20 league appearances for Leicester City this season.

Betway.Com: Bet Anywhere, Anytime, 100% First Time Deposit.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights…