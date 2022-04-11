Ligue 1: Simon Subbed Off As Nantes Hold Brest

Super Eagles winger, Simon Moses was in action as Nantes held Brest in a 1-1 draw in Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.

The Nigerian international who was making his 25th appearance, has scored three goals and bagged seven assists this season.

However, he was substituted in the 66th minute after an impressive performance for Geubbels.

Nantes took the early lead in the 10th minute through Randal Kolo Muani’s brilliant right foot shot.

The home team leveled parity in the 68th minute through Brendan Chardonnet to secure a vital point for Brest.

The draw means Nantes sit 8th on 46 points while Brest sit 12th on 39 points in Ligue 1 table.

