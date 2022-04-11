Lukaku Rule Out Of Real Madrid Vs Chelsea Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Romelu Lukaku will not feature in Tuesday’s League quarter-final second-leg clash against Real Madrid.

Madrid go into the tie with a 3-1 advantage from the first-leg thanks to Karim Benzema hat-trick at Stamford Bridge.

And speaking in his pre-match presser Tuchel said:“The injury situation is that Callum Hudson-Odoi is still out, Ben Chilwell of course still out. Romelu will not travel with us due to his pain in the Achilles,” Tuchel explained.

“Azpi [Cesar Azpilicueta] is in the group he has tested several times negative and Ross Barkley is sick, he will not travel. Everybody else is in the squad.”

Pressed for comment on Chelsea’s chances of overcoming the deficit, Tuchel claimed: “What chance? Not the biggest chance given the first game’s results and given the competition and the opponent and the stadium we play. We never manage our input and our effort…