Martial Dumped By Wife After Cheating Allegations

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, who is currently on loan to Sevilla, has been dumped by his wife, after he allegedly cheated on her while she was pregnant, according to Daily Star Sunday.

Martial’s wife, Melanie Da Cruz, told fans online that “love wasn’t enough”, adding: “Sometimes to win a race you have to stop running.”

The 30-year-old did not give fans a reason for ending their three-year marriage.

It was reported that Martia bedded French model Malika Semichi while Melanie was eight-months pregnant in 2019.



A source told the Daily Star Sunday: “Things aren’t going brilliantly for Martial on the pitch and it looks like life at home has been rocky too.

“Melanie’s statement came as a shock to her fans and it’s probably the icing on the cake after a bad few months for Anthony.

“They’ve had their struggles. All they care about going forward is the…