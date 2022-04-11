Osimhen Scores 12th League Goal, Provides Assist In Napoli’s Home Loss

Victor Osimhen scored and got an assist which was not enough as Napoli fell to a 3-2 home defeat to Fiorentina in Sunday’s Serie A game, Completesports.com reports.

It is a blow to Napoli’s title hopes as a win against Fiorentina would have taken Luciano Spalletti’s side to top on the log.

The defeat means Napoli are now in third place on 66 points, same points with Inter and one point behind leaders AC Milan. Both Inter and AC Milan are yet to play.

Osimhen set up Napoli’s equalizer which was scored by Dries Merten before getting the second late in the game which turned out to be a consolation goal.

It is Osimhen’s 12th goal in his second season in the Italian topflight.

Fiorentina opened scoring in the 29th minute through Nicolas Gonzalez who slotted in with a great finish inside the box.

In the 58th minute Napoli equalized thanks to Dries Mertens who was picked out just outside…