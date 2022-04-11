Osimhen Was Not At His Best Against Fiorentina

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti reckoned Victor Osimhen was not in best physical shape in Sunday’s defeat to Fiorentina at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, reports Completesports.com.

The Partenopei lost 3-2, a result which dented their chances of winning the scudetto this season. Osimhen picked up an injury in training in the build-up to the game, but was passed fit to take his place in the starting line-up.

The Nigeria international scored and bagged an assist in the game.

“Osimhen wasn’t in the best shape today, as he skipped a couple of training sessions. He did well, but could’ve done better in these physical duels with Igor,”Spalletti told DAZN.

The coach was asked if this defeat had changed the landscape of the Scudetto race.

“Of course things change, because clearly now it’s all more difficult. We have no choice other than to be professional, try to win the next game and see what happens. It is no longer in our hands.”

Napoli have lost six Serie A…