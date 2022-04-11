Waldrum Speaks On Expectations Ahead Second Friendly Against Canada

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has spoken on his expectations ahead of Tuesday’s friendly with Canada.

The Falcons will take on Canada in the second of a two legged friendly game billed for Victoria in the hours of Tuesday.

In their first encounter on Saturday in Vancouver, the Olympic champions ran out 2-0 winners thanks to two second half goals.

And looking forward to the second leg of the friendly, Waldrum spoke about the performance of his team in the first game and what he expects in the second tie.

“I took a lot of positives from the match,” he said in a video published on the Super Falcons Twitter handle.

“Obviously anytime you step on the field you want to get a win, you want a result but the purpose of taking on these games is for our development and our preparations for not only AFCON but the World Cup.

“So I was really pleased with the overall performance of the team especially considering…