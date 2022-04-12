Canada Defender Zadorsky Thrilled To Score Against Super Falcons

Canada defender Shelina Zadorsky can’t hide her excitement after scoring a late equaliser in the 2-2 draw against the Super Falcons of Nigeria on Tuesday, reports Completesports.com.

Zadorsky nodded home Janine Beckie’s cross three minutes from time to prevent the Olympic champions from defeat in the friendly encounter at the Starlight Stadium in Langford B.C.

The Super Falcons stunned the home crowd in the fifth minute when Ifeoma Onumonu slotted home from a free kick.

Christine Sinclair equalised for Canada with a long range effort in the 48th minute, while the Super Falcons regained the lead five minutes later through Rasheed Ajibade.

“As a defender, I’m disappointed we didn’t get a clean sheet but we kept fighting right until the very end,”Zadorsky said after the game.

“I’ve been trying to be an absolute threat on set pieces. It felt great to get us back in…