Chelsea Will Overcome Real Madrid But Won’t Qualify –Ikpeba Predicts

Former Super Eagles forward, Victor Ikpeba has predicted that Chelsea will defeat Real Madrid in tonight’s Champions League game.

Recall that Chelsea was defeated 3-1 by Carlo Ancelotti’s men at Stamford Bridge a week ago and are now in Spain to try to upturn the result in the second leg.

However, in a chat with Supersports, the former Monaco star said that the Blues would beat Real Madrid in Spain but tipped the LaLiga leaders to go through to the semifinals.

“Real Madrid will score two, Benzema will score two, there will be goals in that encounter,” Ikpeba told Super Sports.

“I see a 3-2 scoreline in favour of Chelsea but they will not go through.”

