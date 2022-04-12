Ecuador Line Up Super Eagles Friendly Ahead World Cup

Ecuador have lined up a friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reports Completesports.com.

According to elcanaldelfutbol.com, negotiations are going well between the Ecuadorian Football Federation and Nigeria Football Federation over the friendly.

The date, time and venue of the friendly will decided soon.



La Tri will also come up against another African team Tunisia and Mexico in friendly games ahead of Qatar 2022.

The South Americans, who will be making their fourth appearance at the mundial will face hosts Qatar, Senegal and Netherlands in Group A.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for the competition losing on away goal rule to perenial rivals Black Stars of Ghana in the playoffs.



By Adeboye Amosu

