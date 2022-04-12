Falcons Settle For 2-2 Draw With Canada In Friendly

A late equalizer from Canada denied Super Falcons a famous win, as both teams settled for a 2-2 draw, in the second of their two legged friendly in Victoria on Tuesday morning, Completesports.com reports.

The first meeting between both teams on Saturday in Vancouver ended 2-0 in favour of the Olympic champions.

But this time the Falcons put up a more spirited display and were close to grabbing the win before surrendering their lead for the second time in the encounter.

The Falcons got off to a very good start as they took the lead in the fifth minute through Ifeoma Onumonu whose brilliant back heeled effort from a setpiece ended in the back of the net.

In the 18th minute Chiamaka Nnadozie was called to action as she produced a brilliant save to keep the score at 1-0.

The Canadians kept pouring forward and were almost rewarded on 28 minutes but Ashleigh Plumptre made a goal-line clearance…