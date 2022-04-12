Ikpeba Responds To Osimhen’s Online Sly Dig

Former Super Eagles forward, Victor Ikpeba has responded to Victor Osimhen’s sly dig at him after he criticised the latter’s bicycle-kick attempts during the Nigeria-Ghana clash in Abuja, Completesports.com reports.

The Super Eagles drew 1-1 with the Black Stars of Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup African qualifiers playoffs second led at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium following a goalless first leg in Kumasi, and consequently lost a spot in Qatar 2022 to the Ghanaians on an away goal rule.

Osimhen was particularly lively in the encounter attempting bicycle-kicks which Ikpeba faulted. Osimhen replied on Instagram during an online banter with Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala.

Oshoala commented on Osimhen’s post reminding him of Ikpeba’s statement.

“Werey dem say mk u No dey do bicycle kick,” Oshoala wrote.

Osimhen responded to Oshoala’s comments aiming a subtle dig at Ikpeba.

“I go continue to dey do am, no be that pundit go tell me wetin to…